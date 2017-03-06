KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — CORRECTS: Malaysia says North Korean Embassy staff barred from leaving country, after Pyongyang blocked Malaysians. (Corrects APNewsAlert to show only diplomatic workers, not all North Koreans, are barred from leaving)
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — CORRECTS: Malaysia says North Korean Embassy staff barred from leaving country, after Pyongyang blocked Malaysians. (Corrects APNewsAlert to show only diplomatic workers, not all North Koreans, are barred from leaving)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.