KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The head of Malaysian electoral reform group Bersih, which led a mass anti-government rally this month, has been freed after being held for 10 days without trial under a security law meant for terrorists.

Maria Chin was detained Nov. 18 for “activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy,” just a day before thousands of protesters took to Kuala Lumpur’s streets to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Razak over a financial scandal. Police said 15,500 people protested, but Bersih estimated the crowd at 120,000.

Chin’s release Monday came a day before a court hearing to challenge her detention under the Security Offences Act.

Amnesty International said Tuesday that the government must stop using national security or other repressive laws against government critics.