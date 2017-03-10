KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have formally identified Kim Jong Nam as the victim of a fatal nerve agent attack at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.
Kim is the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler.
Friday’s announcement was a formality. Soon after the Feb. 13 attack, Malaysian Cabinet officials confirmed the victim was Kim.
The identification process touches on one of the flashpoints in a case that has broken once-warm ties between Malaysia and North Korea.
North Korea does not acknowledge the victim is Kim Jong Nam and has demanded custody of the body, but Malaysia has not handed it over.
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar refused to say how police identified Kim. He said the “safety and security of witnesses” are at stake.
