KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian judge has set an Oct. 2 trial date for two women accused of murdering the North Korean leader’s half brother.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing Kim Jong Nam’s face with the banned VX nerve agent at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13. He died shortly thereafter.

The women, who face a possible death penalty if convicted, say they were duped into thinking they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera TV show.

A judge on Friday set the trial date for Oct. 2. The women appeared in court wearing traditional Malay dresses. They were handcuffed as they were led to the dock.