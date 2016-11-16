KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian pro-democracy activists have vowed to go ahead with a massive rally this weekend to demand Prime Minister Najib Razak’s resignation over a financial scandal despite a police ban and fears of clashes with a pro-government group.
Najib has kept an iron grip since graft allegations emerged two years ago in the indebted 1MDB state investment fund that he founded. The fund is at the center of investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.
Chairwoman Maria Chin of Bersih says Saturday’s rally in downtown Kuala Lumpur will protest poor governance and a lack of accountability that have led to “grand corruption” in the 1MDB fund.
A ruling party politician is planning to lead a counter rally. Police have outlawed both rallies and the government has warned of action.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.