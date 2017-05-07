KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say they have seized pangolin scales worth 9.2 million ringgit ($2.1 million) and believed to have been smuggled from Africa.

Deputy customs director Paddy Abdul Halim says officers made two seizures last week at the Kuala Lumpur airport cargo warehouse based on a tip.

On May 2, officers seized eight bags of pangolin scales weighing 408 kilograms that were flown from Ghana on May 1. Two days later, they found another 10 bags weighing 304 kilograms that originated from Congo and were flown to Kenya before arriving in Malaysia on May 2.

No arrests were made. Paddy said Monday the case is being investigated for smuggling of prohibited goods.

Eight species of pangolin live in Asia and Africa and are targeted for their scales and meat.