KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has lowered its estimate of how many North Koreans are in the country and barred from leaving amid a dispute over the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, saying 315 remain.
Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam died after two women smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur’s airport, but North Korea — widely suspected to be behind the attack — rejects the findings. On Tuesday, the two countries barred each other’s citizens from leaving.
A Malaysian government official earlier estimated 1,000 North Koreans were in the country.
Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told local media Sunday that 2,453 North Koreans came to Malaysia between 2014 and 2017, but that the latest record showed only 315 remained.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- 2½-block skid has Seattle scrutinizing streetcar safety
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Sidney Jones carted off the field after tearing Achilles at UW's Pro Day VIEW
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.