KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian military helicopter crashed into a school Tuesday in a rural area on Borneo island, injuring at least 23 people including students, authorities said.

The helicopter made the emergency crash landing at a high school in Tawau in Sabah state about two hours into the routine training flight, the air force said. It said all 14 people on board the plane survived, and that it will investigate the cause of the crash.

District police chief Fadil Marcus said the helicopter hit the roof of a school building before it crashed down onto part of the school canteen. He said the pilot was in critical condition and that all the military personnel have been hospitalized.

Another eight students and a school worker also suffered light injuries and have been treated, he added.