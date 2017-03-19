KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says it is hunting for more North Korean suspects over the killing of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said Sunday that the new suspects are in addition to the seven North Koreans already being sought in last month’s poisoning death of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.
Khalid said the new suspects include an “important person,” but he didn’t give further details.
Four of the seven initial North Korean suspects left Malaysia on Feb. 13, the day Kim was killed. Police have obtained an Interpol red alert notice for the four men, believed to be back in Pyongyang. Police said the other three men are believed to be hiding in the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.