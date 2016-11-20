KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The families of those onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 say they will mount a debris-hunting trip to Madagascar to search for clues to what happened to the missing plane.

Investigators have identified six pieces of wreckage to have either definitely or almost certainly come from the jet, which vanished with 239 people while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.

Voice 370, a family association, says the debris collected so far has all been found off Africa’s east coast, but there has been no systematic, organized search by investigators.

It said Monday that next-of-kin believe the search will provide find answers and closure. An ongoing search in the southern Indian Ocean, where the plane is believed to have crashed, has been fruitless and could be suspended soon.