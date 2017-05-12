KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have deported three Turkish men suspected of being linked to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of being behind a failed coup in Turkey last year.

Human Rights Watch slammed the decision, saying the men face possible torture and prolonged pre-trial detention.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the three men were sent to Ankara on Thursday after being found to be involved with an alleged terrorist organization headed by Gulen.

He said Friday the men also were illegal immigrants because Turkey had canceled their passports.

Police said school principal Turgay Karaman and businessman Ihsan Aslan were detained May 2, while academic Ismet Ozcelik was taken into custody two days later. Police initially said the men were believed to be linked to the Islamic State group.