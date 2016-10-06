Nation & World Malaysia confirms that debris found in Mauritius came from missing Flight 370 Originally published October 6, 2016 at 9:41 pm Share story The Associated Press KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia confirms that debris found in Mauritius came from missing Flight 370. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous Story3 charged with unlawfully shipping military tech to Russia
