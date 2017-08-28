PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Make-A-Wish has helped a 10-year-old boy transform into a superhero and rescue several people portraying hostages with the help of Maine police.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wCHq9z ) Sawyer Fish, of Falmouth, became the Sonic Spider Boy on Sunday morning.
He started the day by freeing police officers who were being held hostage by someone playing an evil mime. Sawyer then rescued people portraying hostages at the Portland Amtrak station. He ended the adventure at Hadlock Field, where Sawyer rescued the Portland Sea Dogs’ team mascot, Slugger.
Sawyer’s mother says he called Sunday the best day of his life. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy.
Make-A-Wish Maine provided Sawyer’s costume. The nonprofit grants wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com