PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Major League Baseball has honored a Philadelphia Phillies fan for making a wife-saving catch.

Dennis Pollock caught a foul ball May 16 at Citizens Bank Park just before it hit his wife’s face.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2flBTaB ) says Major League Baseball has named Pollock’s barehanded grab the Best Fan Catch of the Year. The honor was announced Friday.

The Phillies were playing the Miami Marlins when Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis fouled off a pitch that was headed right toward Louise Pollock.

Dennis Pollock says he reflexively grabbed for the ball and is now getting recognized in public as “the guy who caught that foul ball.”

