BANGOR, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is recovering from a broken ankle suffered in a fall at her Maine home but plans to be in Washington next month to resume her duties.

In a Facebook post Collins said she slipped and fell on the ice, breaking her ankle in two places.

She underwent surgery at a hospital in Bangor.

Collins, who turned 64 this month, posted a photo of her foot in a cast.

Spokeswoman Annie Clark tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2irxLb1 ) that despite “some logistical challenges,” Collins will be back in Washington for Jan. 3 votes.