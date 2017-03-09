WARREN, Maine (AP) — Maine’s corrections commissioner has ordered state prison workers to stop making women remove their bras to go through screening to visit inmates.
Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick says he didn’t know that women were being required to remove undergarments after the bras apparently set off metal detectors. The commissioner says he became aware of the complaints through news media reports.
He said he had not received any formal complaints.
He declined a request for further comment from The Associated Press.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle tomorrow!
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
In 2015, female lawyers visiting clients at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland lodged complaints after being required to remove their underwire bras before they could meet with their clients. That policy was later rescinded, as well.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.