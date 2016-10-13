PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials in Portland, Maine, say the city mistakenly sent threatening violations notices to 2,000 homes that were intended for landlords who failed to register their properties.
City Manager Jon Jennings tells The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2dTuiCg ) the incident was a “monumental mix-up.” Officials say they’re issuing an apology letter to the residents who received the notices.
The Sept. 30 notices were supposed to be sent to about 700 landlords who didn’t register their rental properties by Jan. 1, as required by the city’s new housing safety laws. The letters included a threat of prosecution and heavy fines if landlords don’t comply.
Jennings says staff accidentally added a database with 2,000 names to the distribution list for violators. The housing safety office sent notices to about 2,700 addresses.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Jake Browning's finger wag against Oregon earns him locker-room cred
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.