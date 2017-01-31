PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine driver who had two children in his car when it was slammed by a train could face up to a year in jail.
Portland police issued summonses to 56-year-old Derso Mekonen, of Portland, for endangering the welfare of a child and for failure to obey a railroad safety device. Each carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail.
Police say video shows Mekonen’s vehicle darting around a string of stopped cars at a railroad crossing before coming to a stop in front of the train. The train slammed the front of the car, spinning it around and injuring Mekonen. The children were unhurt.
Lt. Robert Martin said Tuesday that Mekonen had no explanation for his actions.
It was unclear whether he had hired an attorney, and a listed phone number for him was disconnected.
