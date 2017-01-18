BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two children faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

Keith Coleman, of Garland, is due to be sentenced Thursday for the deaths of 36-year-old Christina Sargent, 10-year-old Duwayne Coke and 8-year-old Destiny Sargent.

Police say Coleman told them that he chased down and strangled the children because they’d witnessed their mother’s death. The bodies were found Dec. 20, 2014.

Coleman was convicted of three counts of murder, and one count of sexual assault.

Coleman’s defense attorney has said she intends to appeal the verdict to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.