AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says he is suing the state’s Democratic attorney general because she’s refusing to represent the administration in court cases for political reasons.

Gov. Paul LePage says Attorney General Janet Mills has repeatedly refused to represent the administration in court cases she doesn’t agree with politically.

LePage announced on Monday that he filed the “abuse of power” lawsuit in Kennebec County Superior Court.

The attorney general would typically represent the administration in court. The governor says Mills’ actions have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside attorney fees.

Mills’ office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Monday.