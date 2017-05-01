ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has rattled the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska.
Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the shallow quake struck around 4:30 a.m. Alaska time about 30 miles northwest of the tiny Alaska town of Mosquito Lake and about 83 miles southwest of Whitehorse, Canada. At least three aftershocks have been recorded.
She says this type of quake has the potential to cause damage but that the location and infrastructure in the area dropped the chances of major problems. Vaughan says it would have jarred people awake and knocked items off shelves.
The geological survey website has recorded nearly 200 reports of people feeling the shaking.
Vaughan says the area is highly seismic and a quake of this magnitude isn’t unexpected.
