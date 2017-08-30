INARAJAN VILLAGE, Guam (AP) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has struck the island of Guam.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Guam. The epicenter was 51.7 miles (83.4 kilometers) southeast of Inarajan Village, a community of about 2,300 people.
The earthquake had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers.)
North Korea threatened recently to launch ballistic missiles into waters near Guam. However, leader Kim Jong Un said later that he would watch Washington’s conduct before executing the plan.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time