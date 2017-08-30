INARAJAN VILLAGE, Guam (AP) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has struck the island of Guam.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Guam. The epicenter was 51.7 miles (83.4 kilometers) southeast of Inarajan Village, a community of about 2,300 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers.)

North Korea threatened recently to launch ballistic missiles into waters near Guam. However, leader Kim Jong Un said later that he would watch Washington’s conduct before executing the plan.