HONOLULU — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Hawaii’s southernmost island Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the quake was centered about 11 miles (18 kilometers) southeast of Volcano town on the Big Island. It hit just after 7 a.m.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami was expected as a result of the earthquake.
The USGS put the earthquake at magnitude 5.3.
