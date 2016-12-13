NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna’s emotional speech in support of feminism at Billboard’s Women in Music awards has earned kudos from Lady Gaga.
Madonna opened her remarks after accepting the Woman of the Year award by thanking the audience for acknowledging her 34-year career in the face of what she called “blatant sexism and misogyny and constant bullying and relentless abuse.” She called herself a “bad feminist” who didn’t deny her sexuality.
Lady Gaga told Madonna on Twitter Monday night that her speech was “inspiring” and added, “You’re so brave & strong. Thanks for being that for us girls we need that.”
The ceremony was Friday and was broadcast Monday night on Lifetime.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Skier dies after fall into tree well near Snoqualmie Pass
- Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
- Richard Sherman on the Seahawks: ‘Everybody needs to get a wake-up call’ WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.