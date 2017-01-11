NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna says President-elect Donald Trump winning the White House is “like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.”
The pop icon tells Harper’s Bazaar in an interview for the magazine’s February issue that election night “was just like watching a horror show.” She says the feeling of Trump as president is comparable to going through a devastating breakup, saying “I wake up and I go, ‘Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.'”
The interview was conducted two weeks after the vote. She tells the magazine that Trump’s win means she has to become “way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious.”
She’s also critical of fellow celebrities for not taking political stances.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.