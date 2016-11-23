LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced Wednesday that the 16-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana in London.
Madonna released a statement to The Associated Press Wednesday calling the September arrest “a family matter.”
She said: “I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
Rocco was the subject of a months-long custody dispute between Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The couple divorced in 2008. They finally agreed in September to allow Rocco to continue living with his father in London.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
According to a report in The Sun newspaper, Rocco was arrested on Sept. 28.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.