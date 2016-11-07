NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers in the heart of Manhattan were treated to a surprise outdoor concert by Madonna in support of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
About 300 people jammed into Washington Square Park Monday night to watch the pop singer perform “Express Yourself,” ”Don’t Tell Me,” ”Like a Prayer,” and other songs while the crowd sang along.
During the 30 minute performance, Madonna told the audience the concert was “about unifying us and keeping America great, not making America great again.” Wearing a stars and stripes hat, she said “we’re going to elect a president that does not discriminate.”
As she sang, the crowd circled her. Some held up signs saying “LBGT for H.”
With just hours before Election Day, Clinton and Republican Donald Trump were battling for every single vote.
