LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Madonna says the star and her twin daughters Stella and Estere have accepted damages form the publisher of the Mail Online website over an article that was a “serious invasion of privacy.”
Madonna sued Associated Newspapers over a January story giving details of her adoption of the 4-year-old twins from Malawi.
Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, told a judge in London that the story, published while the adoption was underway, could have “threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls.”
She said the publisher had agreed to pay Madonna’s legal costs and undisclosed damages. Afia said Madonna would donate the damages to a pediatric hospital in Malawi.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- 3 teens killed in Alderwood Mall Parkway crash from Mill Creek high school
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Are Seattle housing prices headed for a crash? | Jon Talton
Madonna was not at London’s High Court for Thursday’s hearing.