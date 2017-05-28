PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says his now famous white-knuckle handshake showdown with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was “a moment of truth” — designed to show that he’s no pushover.
Macron told a Sunday newspaper in France that “my handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent.”
Macron added: “One must show that you won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either.”
Macron’s office confirmed to The Associated Press the veracity of the president’s comments in Le Journal du Dimanche.
Most Read Stories
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train
At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men’s jaws seemed to clench.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.