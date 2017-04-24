PARIS (AP) — The campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron says it has fought off a series of cyberespionage attempts dating back to December, adding meat to previous allegations that it was the subject of an electronic eavesdropping campaign.
The campaign’s digital chief Mounir Mahjoubi says a series of sophisticated phishing operations have been thwarted over the past couple of months.
Phishing, which typically works by using lookalike emails to trick people into giving out their passwords, was a key vector for the hackers that compromised Democratic Party officials in the United States last year.
Mahjoubi spoke after reports quoted Tokyo-based TrendMicro as linking the phishing to Pawn Storm, one of the various names used to describe Russian cyberespionage operations.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
“It’s serious,” Mahjoubi said Monday, “but nothing was compromised.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.