SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonians voted Sunday in a general election called two years early as part of a Western-brokered agreement to end a paralyzing political crisis, and the governing conservatives held a slight lead in early returns.

Based on a count of about 30 percent of total votes, the first partial results published on the State Electoral Commission’s website gave the conservatives 40.4 of the votes and the opposition Social Democrats 36.4 percent.

Vlatko Gjorcev, a spokesman for former conservative premier Nikola Gruevski’s VMRO-DPMNE party, said at a news conference that according to his own partial information, the conservatives were leading by 20,000 votes. “We won again,” he said.

There were no exit polls.

The stakes were reflected in a relatively high turnout. Two hours before polls closed, voter turnout was 60.38 percent, about 7 points higher than at the same time in the last national election in 2014, said Aleksadnar Chichakovski, head of the State Electoral Commission.

Nearly 1.8 million registered voters were eligible to choose 123 lawmakers for the single-chamber parliament. Three seats are reserved for Macedonians living abroad.

Gruevski, who has headed the government since 2006, sought a new mandate. His leads a 25-party coalition called For a Better Macedonia.

His main opponent was Zoran Zaev, who heads a left-leaning coalition called For Life in Macedonia.

Gruevski expressed satisfaction with the “calm and democratic atmosphere” under which voting took place. “People have the power to decide who will head the country and which direction it will take,” he said.

Zaev said he hoped the opposition would win this election. “This election is for the life and future, for a prosperous, free and united Macedonia,” he said after casting his vote in his native town of Strumica.

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said he expected voting to be “calm, fair and in a democratic atmosphere” and Macedonia to focus on its priority goal of joining the EU and NATO.

The crisis began after the opposition accused the conservative government of an illegal wiretapping operation that targeted 20,000 people, including politicians, judges, journalists, police and religious leaders.

Gruevski charged that Zaev was guilty of plotting a coup and creating the political crisis. Zaev accused Gruevski of massive theft, social injustice and corruption.

Over several months, Zaev released audio of dozens of wiretapped phone conversations that he said indicated Gruevski and his aides were involved in multimillion-dollar corruption deals, tampered with election results and brought spurious criminal prosecutions against opponents.

The conservatives vehemently rejected the charges, saying the wiretaps were conducted by unnamed foreign spies.

Gruevski is under investigation by the country’s Special Prosecution branch and has already been charged with enticement and carrying out a criminal act against public order.

The scandal led to months of street protests and has been the worst political crisis in Macedonia, which gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, since the country survived a conflict with its ethnic Albanian minority in 2001.

Voting took place in a “calm and peaceful atmosphere, without irregularities,” said Chichakovski, the electoral chief.

An independent election monitor said there were some cases of people photographing their ballots, which is illegal.

“Electoral boards continue to tolerate photographing the ballot,” said Darko Aleksov, head of the civic association Most, which monitors elections with about 3,000 volunteers.

Police confirmed they detained a man who photographed the ballot at a Skopje polling station and also detained four men for bribery in the eastern town of Kocani.

Nearly 8,000 domestic and about 650 international observers monitored the election.