SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian lawmakers are holding a debate before a crucial confidence vote to confirm Cabinet posts in a future center-left government that will end a six-month political stalemate.

The vote at midnight Wednesday is for the confirmation of 26 ministers, including Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev, who heads the Social Democrats. Zaev has formed an alliance with small ethnic Albanian parties to control 62 of parliament’s 120 seats, after coming second in December elections that produced a hung parliament.

A third ethnic Albanian party, Besa, failed to reach an agreement with Zaev to join the new Cabinet. About a quarter of Macedonia’s population is ethnic Albanian.

The 42-year-old told lawmakers Tuesday that his government will be committed to “the economy, strong public institutions and (future membership of) the European Union and NATO.”