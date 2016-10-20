ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — In a small South Carolina town where some say the Confederacy was born and died, a new memorial will commemorate a prosperous black farmer lynched by a mob 100 years ago.
Descendants of Anthony Crawford will honor him and unveil a historical marker Saturday in a ceremony outside the Abbeville Opera House.
The marker is a quarter-mile from sites honoring the Confederacy’s birth and death.
Crawford was beaten, dragged out of town with a noose around his neck and hanged from a tree where his body was riddled with bullets after he argued with a white store owner on Oct. 21, 1916, and tried to defend himself with a hammer. Crawford farmed 417 acres of land when he was killed.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
It’s the latest public acknowledgement of South Carolina’s racist past.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.