LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg authorities say they have fended off a cyberattack that sought to swamp official servers with connection requests, and there was no data breach.
Gilles Feith, the chief of the CTIE government IT center, said Wednesday that it was the first time the Luxembourg official sites had been targeted to such an extent.
It first reported on Monday a so-called DDoS , or “distributed denial of service” attack, which is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources. Feith said the government was able to continue work normally, even though many sites were affected.
He did not have immediate information about the origin of the attack.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.