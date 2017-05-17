BOSTWICK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man leaned in to kiss a rattlesnake — but got bitten instead.
News outlets report the unidentified man was bitten on the tongue Tuesday in the Bostwick area and had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
WTLV in Jacksonville (https://goo.gl/QHRNTZ ) quoted a friend of the victim as saying that he had been drinking while handling the seemingly calm eastern diamondback. But when he moved toward the reptile as if to kiss it, the snake bit him.
It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from. It’s illegal to keep a rattlesnake in Florida without a license.
Most Read Stories
- Toxic West Seattle home that sparked insane bidding war replaced with $1.2M box house VIEW
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
___
Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/