LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana college student who fabricated a report about being assaulted following Donald Trump’s election has been issued a summons for criminal mischief.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2fLeMXO ) 18-year-old Khadija Altamimi reported being attacked near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus Wednesday by two men — one wearing a white “Trump” hat — who yelled ethnic slurs and then stole her wallet and hijab head covering.
Lafayette Police records released Friday show Altamimi was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal mischief, which carries up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail. She was not arrested. No court date has been set.
Altamimi could not be reached for comment.
Lafayette Police said Thursday that the student had made up the story, though no explanation was offered why she did.
