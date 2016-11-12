Share story

The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana college student who fabricated a report about being assaulted following Donald Trump’s election has been issued a summons for criminal mischief.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2fLeMXO ) 18-year-old Khadija Altamimi reported being attacked near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus Wednesday by two men — one wearing a white “Trump” hat — who yelled ethnic slurs and then stole her wallet and hijab head covering.

Lafayette Police records released Friday show Altamimi was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal mischief, which carries up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail. She was not arrested. No court date has been set.

Altamimi could not be reached for comment.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Lafayette Police said Thursday that the student had made up the story, though no explanation was offered why she did.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

The Associated Press