LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman whose teenage son recently died lost her home in a fire on Christmas, but she is thankful for a firefighter who helped recover the urn that contained the boy’s remains.
Mellanie Murphy tells WLKY-TV (http://bit.ly/2idvtA7 ) that she lost nearly everything from a fire that damaged a Louisville apartment complex early Christmas morning.
Murphy says that after her three children were safe and accounted for, she stayed behind, amid the flames, to try to find her dead son’s urn. A firefighter finally found the vessel undamaged.
Murphy says her 17-year-old son, Jaden, died from a major brain bleed in October.
In total, three families were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported.
