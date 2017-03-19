BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana is dead after being shot near a movie theater in Baton Rouge while on duty.

Local news outlets report that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot late Saturday. Reports say he and another deputy were conducting an investigation when the shooting occurred.

A suspect was shot and injured and taken to a hospital.

The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nzNuM0 ) quoted East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks as saying the Louisiana State Police would conduct the investigation. The slain deputy’s identity was not released.