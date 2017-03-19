BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana is dead after being shot near a movie theater in Baton Rouge while on duty.
Local news outlets report that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot late Saturday. Reports say he and another deputy were conducting an investigation when the shooting occurred.
A suspect was shot and injured and taken to a hospital.
The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nzNuM0 ) quoted East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks as saying the Louisiana State Police would conduct the investigation. The slain deputy’s identity was not released.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.