ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — State police say a man was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police in Abbeville.
Abbeville Police Chief Tony Hardy told south Louisiana news outlets it happened Sunday evening. Police were investigating reports of recurring gunfire near a mobile home when a man began firing. They returned fire, hitting him several times.
On Monday, state police identified the wounded man as Clyde Burns of Abbeville. KATC-TV reported that Burns was in critical condition Sunday night and remained in an intensive care unit in Lafayette on Monday.
Officials say no officers were hurt.
State police said Burns is a 57-year-old black man. Police have not released the identities or races of the officers involved.
