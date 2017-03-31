Nation & World Louisiana law enforcement officer sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death of autistic boy Originally published March 31, 2017 at 10:38 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana law enforcement officer sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death of autistic boy. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryToddler found shoeless and alone on street; dad charged
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.