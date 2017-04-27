WASHINGTON, La. (AP) — Two elementary school teachers are under arrest in Louisiana after being accused of bullying a child.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the child’s mother contacted his office in February and said 44-year-old Ann Marie Shelvin had threatened students who refused to bully her child. Shelvin also was accused of telling the child to “go and kill yourself.”

The sheriff tells local media that Shelvin was removed from Washington Elementary School, but then her replacement, 50-year-old Tracy Gallow, was recorded on school surveillance video pushing and yelling at the child.

The sheriff says both teachers face charges including intimidation and interference in school operations. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the school system is investigating. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.