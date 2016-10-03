BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany of Louisiana is suing the author and publisher of a book that alleges the Republican congressman was involved with prostitutes who were later killed.

The defamation lawsuit was filed Monday in Lafayette Parish against author Ethan Brown and Simon & Schuster, which published Brown’s book “Murder in the Bayou.”

The book, about the killings of several prostitutes in Jefferson Davis Parish, includes a chapter claiming Boustany was involved with some of the women. Brown cites multiple anonymous sources and does not allege Boustany is involved in the slayings.

Boustany called the allegations “despicable lies.”

Brown has said he stands by his reporting. The Associated Press hasn’t been able to independently confirm the allegations.

The book’s release came as Boustany is vying for an open U.S. Senate seat.