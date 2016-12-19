His decades of work went beyond gathering data into new realms of interpretation. An early, notable client was John Kennedy.

Louis Harris, the nation’s best-known 20th-century pollster, who refined interpretive polling methods and took the pulse of voters and consumers through four decades of elections, wars, racial troubles and cultural revolutions that ran from tail fins to the internet, died Saturday at his home in Key West, Fla. He was 95.

From the 1950s, when he founded Louis Harris & Associates, until he retired in the early 1990s, Mr. Harris, with remarkable accuracy, forecast the elections of presidents, governors, members of Congress and scores of other public officials. Along the way, he used polls to sharpen their images, change their speech patterns and focus their attention on issues of interest to voters.

He told companies how to market products and services, and conducted polls for industry groups, religious organizations, colleges, unions, banks and government agencies.

He also documented trends in U.S. life, from the women’s movement and the ups and downs of the economy to evolving attitudes about marriage, religion, the arts and countless other matters.

He preferred to be called a public-opinion analyst rather than a pollster, a word that he believed trivialized what he did, which went beyond gathering data into new realms of interpretation — useful to clients of his consulting firm and more meaningful to millions who watched his analyses on the CBS and ABC television networks or who read his nationally syndicated newspaper and magazine columns.

In the 1960s, he developed television’s ability to project national election winners on the basis of early returns after polls closed in the East. But critics said projections before the polls closed in the West discouraged some voters from casting ballots, and the networks voluntarily ended the practice.

Like Elmo Roper and George Gallup, his pioneering predecessors, Mr. Harris plumbed attitudes with face-to-face interviews, using carefully worded questions put by trained interviewers to subjects selected as part of a group that was chosen as demographically representative of the nation. (Telephone interviews, faster and less expensive, came into wide use in the late 1970s, and proved to be just as valid.)

But the Harris methods were more sophisticated than those of Roper, a Depression- and World War II-era researcher, who first developed scientific polling techniques, and who was a mentor to Harris early in his career.

Mr. Harris phrased questions to better understand what people really thought. He did not seek simple “yes” or “no” answers; his criteria for picking representative subjects were more precise, and his analyses of data were more meaningful.

Over seven years, Mr. Harris worked for Democratic and Republican candidates in 214 campaigns in all 50 states, including 45 of 100 U.S. senators and half the nation’s governors.

His most prominent client was John Kennedy, who hired him in 1958 to help his Senate re-election campaign. A year later, Mr. Harris helped persuade him to run for president. Preparing for debates with Richard Nixon, Mr. Harris urged the youthful-looking Kennedy to give three-part answers to every question to promote an image of maturity, and advised him to slow his rapid speech to project a warmer personality.

By 1963, however, Mr. Harris had given up political advocacy to become a syndicated columnist and a public-opinion analyst for CBS News. His columns appeared in more than 100 newspapers.