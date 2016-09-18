LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV or football? Some Emmy guests Sunday faced a tough choice as the returned-to-L.A. Rams played their home opener just down the street from the Microsoft Theater, where the Emmy Awards are being presented.

Presenter and nominee James Corden posted a photo of himself on social media wearing a Rams cheerleader outfit before the show, but he showed up in a tuxedo.

“Black-ish” star Marcus Scribner said he wanted to drop by the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks

“I was really tempted,” he said. “We know people with season tickets already, with good seats. So I was tempted to stop. But this is the Emmys, people. This is a one in a lifetime experience. I’ve never been here before and I’m super excited to support my whole ‘black-ish’ family.”

“Better Call Saul” nominee Jonathan Banks had no concerns about the game.

“I couldn’t care less about either team,” he said. “I’m an East Coast kid. I grew up in Washington, D.C., where Daniel Snyder isn’t smart enough to change the name to the Americans, to anything other than (the Redskins).”

Composer and producer Reggie Watts wasn’t worried about the game either.

“I didn’t even know it was happening,” he said. “However, I wish them luck.”