LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ mayor has proclaimed Tuesday is “La La Land” day as acrobats suspended by ropes danced their way across the outside walls of City Hall.

Mayor Eric Garcetti proclaimed the honor for the musical that claimed six Academy Awards in February and put a spotlight on various locales throughout the city with elaborate song-and-dance numbers. Garcetti played the piano while a band played a medley of songs from the film, including “City of Stars.”

Garcetti honored the film’s Oscar-winning director, Damien Chazelle, and producers of the film about a young couple struggling to achieve their dreams in Los Angeles.

The film received a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations and was briefly announced as the best picture winner before the actual winner, “Moonlight,” was correctly announced.