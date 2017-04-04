LOS ANGELES (AP) — A freeway crash involving a milk tanker in Los Angeles has injured seven people, three of them critically.
The Fire Department says four vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound State Route 2 at around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Glassell Park area.
The tanker overturned, spilling milk along State Route 2. Several people were trapped in their cars and had to be rescued.
Traffic on the roadway was backed up for miles.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
