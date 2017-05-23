SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California jury has convicted a man for the 1981 robbery and murder of a 77-year-old widower he met through a magazine ad.
Sixty-five-year-old James Andrew Melton of Los Angeles was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.
Prosecutors say Melton planned to rob wealthy older men. He placed an ad for a romantic encounter in The Advocate and Anthony DeSousa replied.
Authorities say Melton went to DeSousa’s Newport Beach home, where DeSousa was bound, robbed, beaten and strangled and his home burglarized.
Authorities say Melton took jewelry and other items and fled in the victim’s car.
It was Melton’s third trial. The first ended with a death sentence but was overturned and the second ended in mistrial.