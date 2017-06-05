LOS ANGELES (AP) — A firefighter died Monday from injuries suffered in a fall from an aerial ladder during weekend training in downtown Los Angeles, the Fire Department said.

Firefighter Kelly Wong, 29, had been in critical condition since the fall Saturday.

Details on how far he fell haven’t been released. A truck-mounted ladder at the scene was extended to the top of a multi-story building.

The accident is under investigation by the department and safety agencies.

Wong was assigned to a fire station on the west side of the city but was working at a downtown station where he was scheduled to transfer later this month.

After the fall, he was treated by fellow firefighters and paramedics and rushed to a hospital.

Wong was the top academic performer in his class when he graduated from the LAFD Recruit Academy in 2015.

“It is always a tragedy to lose one of our own, especially an accomplished individual who was still at the beginning of what was certainly going to be a promising career,” Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement.

Wong’s remains were taken in a Fire Department motorcade from Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center to the coroner’s office.

He is survived by wife Danielle, infant son Colton, mother Ann and his in-laws, the Fire Department said.