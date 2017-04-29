Share story

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two men who stole a woman’s SUV on Saturday, then went on a shooting rampage through several Los Angeles suburbs, killing one man and injuring up to three other people.

“It doesn’t appear they were target-specific or gang related,” said Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The rampage began when the men — at least one of them armed — forced a woman from her green SUV in Pico Rivera, a community southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The two suspects then fired at three or more people in neighboring communities. Rouzan said one man shot in the rampage was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what the shooting victims were doing when they were shot, something Rouzan said would be revealed in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators later recovered the unoccupied SUV at a park in Whittier. The woman’s condition was unknown, but Rouzan said she had not been shot.

The condition of the other victims was not immediately available.

