LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders have voted to set aside $3 million to help provide lawyers to immigrants facing deportation in response to the election of Donald Trump.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to set aside the funds over the next 18 months.

During a lengthy meeting, many residents voiced support for the plan as a matter of justice. Some opposed, saying there are more pressing needs like homelessness.

The money will go toward a $10 million immigrant legal services fund being created by the county, city of Los Angeles and private foundations.

Cities and counties in Democratic strongholds across the country have been funding immigration lawyers in response to Trump’s promises to boost deportations.

California state lawmakers have proposed a bill to provide lawyers to immigrants facing deportation.